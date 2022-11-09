RHHD now offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Sunday, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will start offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations.

Here are some of the upcoming monkeypox clinics:

Tuesdays at Richmond City Health District

November 15 and 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

November 29, December 6 and 20, 9:00 – 11:00 AM

Wednesdays at Henrico Health Department – West Clinic

November 9 and 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

November 30, 9:00 – 11:00 AM

December 14, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

RHHD says no appointments are necessary, and residents can still make an appointment online.

RHHD will continue to offer more monkeypox vaccination opportunities in our clinics and at events in partnership with community-based organizations in the coming months.

