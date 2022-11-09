Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

RHHD now offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations

(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Sunday, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will start offering walk-up clinics for monkeypox vaccinations.

Here are some of the upcoming monkeypox clinics:

Tuesdays at Richmond City Health District

  • November 15 and 22, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • November 29, December 6 and 20, 9:00 – 11:00 AM

Wednesdays at Henrico Health Department – West Clinic

  • November 9 and 16, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • November 30, 9:00 – 11:00 AM
  • December 14, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

RHHD says no appointments are necessary, and residents can still make an appointment online.

RHHD will continue to offer more monkeypox vaccination opportunities in our clinics and at events in partnership with community-based organizations in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

Latest News

Doctors say that when you lose or gain an hour, you’re playing with your body’s clock, which...
Hello darkness: Changing of clocks can impact your body
Halloween Candy
UVA Doctors not concerned over poisoned Halloween candy, do have concerns about THC edibles
The tool uses Virginia-specific data and allows users to narrow in on cities and counties to...
VDH, VCU launch opioid cost calculator
Richmond - Henrico Health Districts says only about 14% of the population currently has a...
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters lagging, RHHD says