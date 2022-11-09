Angel Tree
Players angry after Powerball drawing delay

1 ticket in Virginia won $100,000
One lucky winner in southern California is claiming the biggest Powerball jackpot in history. We don’t know who is 2 billion dollars richer just yet but they on
By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One lucky winner in southern California is claiming the biggest Powerball jackpot in history.

We don’t know who is $2 billion richer just yet, but they only found out this morning after a processing issue caused a 10-hour delay in the drawing.

In Virginia, some people are saying that they’re never going to play the lottery ever again after their dreams of being a billionaire were put on pause.

“I was upset. I thought I was a winner,” said one Powerball player in Chesterfield.

Powerball players went to bed unable to see the winning numbers. The reason for the 10-hour delay was because one of the 48 participating lotteries had issues with its sales data.

“I was just waiting for them to announce the number and then I had like a stack of like six tickets and I’m waiting for them to announce it ... I was wondering what’s going on,” one player explained.

The Powerball numbers were revealed Tuesday morning. A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. In Virginia, three tickets won $50,000. One ticket won $100,000.

The delay has still upset many players. Workers at the Styles Bi-Rite in Chesterfield reported a significant drop in lottery ticket sales during the hours-long wait. But some of the people at the store said they’re not ready to give up on Powerball.

“Oh yeah I’m going to keep on playing there’s always a possibility you’ll win,” one player said.

The participating lottery that was delayed in submitting its sales and play data has not been named.

