News to Know for Nov. 9: Midterm Election results; John Randolph Medical Center; Nicole remnants coming to Va.

Decision 2022: Election Results Here in Virginia

Election Day is Nov. 8, and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The political picture is beginning to take shape as election results roll in overnight.

Across the country, each party is claiming key victories, including here at home.

In a closely watched race, Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is claiming victory. She narrowly held onto her seat, defeating Republican Yesli Vega.

Donald McEachin wins re-election in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District, which now covers all of Richmond, parts of Henrico and parts of Chesterfield, and the tri-cities.

The incumbent Democrat was challenged by Republican candidate Leon Benjamin for the seat in the House.

Here’s a Look at Other Races Across Virginia

In the 1st District, Rob Whittman will hold his seat. The incumbent - beating Democratic candidate Herbert Jones and Independent candidate David Foster.

In District 10, near northern Virginia, Democrat incumbent Jennifer Wexton holds her seat with her victory over Republican Hung Cao.

This is Wexton’s second congressional win.

Finally, in District 2, Jen Kiggans flips the blue seat as she defeats incumbent representative Elaine Luria. This seat is one of many Republicans were hoping to flip in order to regain control of Congress.

Control of Congress Too Close to Call

Right now, control of U.S. Congress is still uncertain, but we do know, Democrats have seemingly dodged a ‘Red wave.’

Heading into this midterm election, Democrats controlled both chambers, essentially with the Senate having Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to swing things blue.

So far this midterm, Republicans have picked up eight seats, Democrats, 3. Whichever party gets to 218 will take control.

John Randolph Medical Center Becoming TriCities Hospital

A name change is on the way for the hospital in Hopewell.

By Dec. 14, the name “John Randolph Medical Center” will vanish.

TriCities Hospital will take its place.

HCA did not say why it decided to drop “John Randolph.” It did say the new name is more inclusive and reflective of the company’s values.

Nicole Takes Aim At Florida Coast

What will soon be Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall late Wednesday on the east coast of Florida (NHC)

Hurricane warnings are in effect for much of Florida’s east coast.

Nicole is expected to continue strengthening before making landfall. It could be the first hurricane to strike the u-s in November in nearly 40 years.

Here in Central Virginia, remnants of Nicole will bring heavy rain on Friday.

Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in central VA, especially in poor drainage areas. Rain looks likely to move in early Friday and continue off and on into the evening.

What About Today’s Forecast?

Dry weather holds on for a couple more days then Nicole brings beneficial rain on Friday.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 60s.

