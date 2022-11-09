Multiple homes, vehicles shot at in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are currently investigating a shooting that damaged multiple homes and vehicles near a Henrico apartment complex.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police were called to the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road on reports of shots fired.

According to police, there were no injuries but multiple properties and vehicles were hit in the midst of the shooting.

At this time police have no word on a suspect.

