Multiple homes, vehicles shot at in Henrico

Generic police lights
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Henrico are currently investigating a shooting that damaged multiple homes and vehicles near a Henrico apartment complex.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, police were called to the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road on reports of shots fired.

According to police, there were no injuries but multiple properties and vehicles were hit in the midst of the shooting.

At this time police have no word on a suspect.

