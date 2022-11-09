McEachin wins again in the 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Donald McEachin has won re-election in the 4th District.

McEachin, a three-term congressman, defeated Republican Leon Benjamin.

On Tuesday evening, Congressman McEachin held an election night party inside the Len in Shockoe Bottom to ring in his re-election.

“We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we like service,” said Congressman McEachin during his speech on Tuesday evening.

McEachin also spoke about the topics he would like to focus on during his fourth term in the U.S. House.

“We need to do things like broadband, we need to make sure we can deliver basic services to our district for more job growth,” he said. “Of course, the biggest thing we need to work on is making sure a woman has the right to choose.”

During the campaign, McEachin touted the federal dollars pouring into the district, which he helped secure, to replace aging infrastructure like roads, bridges and lead pipes underground. He also says he will work harder to expand broadband access.

Republican candidate Leon Benjamin focused his campaign on issues regarding border security and rising costs.

NBC12 reached out to Leon Benjamin’s team for comment regarding the results of the race, but hasn’t heard back.

This is the second straight election Rep. McEachin has faced Benjamin for the 4th District. Back in 2020, the two went against each other. Rep. McEachin won his third term in the 4th District against Benjamin in 2020, with nearly 62 percent of the vote.

The newly drawn 4th District covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

