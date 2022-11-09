Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

McEachin wins again in the 4th District

By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Donald McEachin has won re-election in the 4th District.

McEachin, a three-term congressman, defeated Republican Leon Benjamin.

On Tuesday evening, Congressman McEachin held an election night party inside the Len in Shockoe Bottom to ring in his re-election.

“We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we like service,” said Congressman McEachin during his speech on Tuesday evening.

McEachin also spoke about the topics he would like to focus on during his fourth term in the U.S. House.

“We need to do things like broadband, we need to make sure we can deliver basic services to our district for more job growth,” he said. “Of course, the biggest thing we need to work on is making sure a woman has the right to choose.”

During the campaign, McEachin touted the federal dollars pouring into the district, which he helped secure, to replace aging infrastructure like roads, bridges and lead pipes underground. He also says he will work harder to expand broadband access.

Republican candidate Leon Benjamin focused his campaign on issues regarding border security and rising costs.

NBC12 reached out to Leon Benjamin’s team for comment regarding the results of the race, but hasn’t heard back.

This is the second straight election Rep. McEachin has faced Benjamin for the 4th District. Back in 2020, the two went against each other. Rep. McEachin won his third term in the 4th District against Benjamin in 2020, with nearly 62 percent of the vote.

The newly drawn 4th District covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election

Latest News

Throughout the evening you could feel that energy slowly begin to dwindle as the results came in.
Vega loses bid to unseat Spanberger
McEachin, a three-term congressman, defeated Republican Leon Benjamin.
Rep. Donald McEachin wins reelection for Virginia's 4th district
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch faced off for the Board of Supervisors...
Candidates locked in a tight race for Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat