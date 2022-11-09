McEachin wins again in the 4th District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Donald McEachin has won re-election in the 4th District.

McEachin, a three-term congressman, defeated Republican Leon Benjamin.

During the campaign, McEachin touted the federal dollars pouring into the district, which he helped secure, to replace aging infrastructure like roads, bridges and lead pipes underground. He also says he will work harder to expand broadband access.

The newly drawn 4th District covers the City of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities.

