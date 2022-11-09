Angel Tree
John Randolph Medical Center to become TriCities Hospital

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A name change is on the way for a hospital in Hopewell.

By Dec. 14, John Randolph Medical Center will vanish will become TriCities Hospital, and TriCities ER will become Prince George ER.

HCA did not say why it decided to drop “John Randolph.” It did say the new name is more inclusive and reflective of the company’s values.

“We are immensely proud of the positive impact our hospital family has had on the residents of this region,” said Joe Mazzo, John Randolph Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “While our name is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve is not. Patients and families can continue to rely on HCA Virginia’s trusted care teams to deliver personal, local care.”

John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community for more than 100 years.

John Randolph Medical Center to become 'TriCities Hospital'
John Randolph Medical Center to become "TriCities Hospital"
