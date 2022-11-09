Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘It’s meaningful for us’: CCHASM looking Thanksgiving meal program volunteers

Nearly 4,000 meals will be distributed to central Virginia residents Nov. 19.
Nearly 4,000 bags will be assembled and distributed to Central Virginia families in need.
Nearly 4,000 bags will be assembled and distributed to Central Virginia families in need.(Source;CCHASM | CCHASM)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Next Monday, the Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry will start to sort and prepare thousands of bags for their annual Mary Anne Weeks Thanksgiving Program.

“We have a whole idea of giving hearts and caring hands,” said Dawn McCoy, chief executive officer of CCHASM. “When we all come together to be able to help close that gap for our neighbors and friends in need, it certainly fills something of an opportunity this holiday season.”

At this time, McCoy anticipates the nonprofit will make nearly 4,000 meals for families in need. Last year, the organization served 3,100 non-perishable meal packages.

At this time, 360 volunteers have registered to help prepare and distribute the meals, but McCoy said they are looking for an additional 100 volunteers to help them.

“We need helping hands to not only help us through that front end of sorting and packing, reviewing all of the items for accuracy but also making sure when we get to that meal distribution phase, that we have extra hands to keep moving through the warehouse,” McCoy told NBC12 over Zoom on Wednesday.

The organization has helped residents get a meal on their tables for years. This year, McCoy said they’ve seen a significant number of requests come in as inflation continues to impact the gas pump and grocery store prices.

“We absolutely have had a significant need and uptick in requests,” McCoy said. “We have year-round food pantries, and those are being filled regularly with requests for people who may not have received food assistance previously.”

In addition, McCoy said their initiative with DoorDash will allow them to deliver over 200 meals to those in need.

“We are partnering with DoorDash, Project Dash Initiative, this year to deliver food from area hubs, including the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, to help alleviate that gas price burden,” McCoy said.

The meals will be prepared between Nov. 14-18 at the Fairgrounds Exhibition Center. The bags will be distributed at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, to those who have registered, on Nov. 19.

If you would like to volunteer for this program, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog
‘It’s meaningful for us’: CCHASM looking Thanksgiving meal program volunteers
‘It’s meaningful for us’: CCHASM looking Thanksgiving meal program volunteers
Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert
Election results show Virginia still moderate, says political expert
After receiving the money, the suspect fled and left in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no...
Chesterfield police looking for man who allegedly robbed Wells Fargo bank