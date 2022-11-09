Hopewell Police search for 2 suspects after man robbed inside his own car

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In Hopewell, police are looking for two men accused of robbing a man inside his own car.

Police say the victim had met with the two suspects in the area of Danville and Stonewall.

As they were talking, police say one of the suspects got in the back seat and started hitting the victim in the head with a gun. Then, the other man joined in.

During the struggle, a gun went off but nobody was shot.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s jewelry and wallet before he was able to drive off. The victim then went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He is expected to be okay, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

