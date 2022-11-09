Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Hopewell Police search for 2 suspects after man robbed inside his own car

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In Hopewell, police are looking for two men accused of robbing a man inside his own car.

Police say the victim had met with the two suspects in the area of Danville and Stonewall.

As they were talking, police say one of the suspects got in the back seat and started hitting the victim in the head with a gun. Then, the other man joined in.

During the struggle, a gun went off but nobody was shot.

Police say the suspects took the victim’s jewelry and wallet before he was able to drive off. The victim then went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He is expected to be okay, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

Latest News

Hopewell Police search for 2 suspects after man robbed inside his own car
Hopewell Police search for 2 suspects after man robbed inside his own car
John Randolph Medical Center to become 'TriCities Hospital'
John Randolph Medical Center to become TriCities Hospital
The political picture is beginning to take shape as election results roll in overnight.
News to Know for Nov. 9: Midterm Election results; John Randolph Medical Center; Nicole remnants coming to Va.
John Randolph Medical Center to become 'TriCities Hospital'
John Randolph Medical Center to become "TriCities Hospital"