Good wins re-election in the 5th District

Congressman Bob Good won re-election for U.S. Congress in Virginia's 5th District.
Congressman Bob Good won re-election for U.S. Congress in Virginia's 5th District.(Will Thomas)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Bob Good has won re-election to the 5th District, according to the Associated Press.

Good, who is in his first term, ran on a campaign of securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting the national debt.

Good defeated Democrat Josh Throneburg.

“All Americans want good schools, a decent job, they want affordable groceries, cheap gas. They want safe neighborhoods, a secure border and a stronger America,” said Good.

The redrawn 5th District covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover in the NBC12 viewing area.

Click/tap here for additional state and local election results. 

