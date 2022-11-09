Good wins re-election in the 5th District
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Bob Good has won re-election to the 5th District, according to the Associated Press.
Good, who is in his first term, ran on a campaign of securing the border, reforming the education system and cutting the national debt.
Good defeated Democrat Josh Throneburg.
“All Americans want good schools, a decent job, they want affordable groceries, cheap gas. They want safe neighborhoods, a secure border and a stronger America,” said Good.
The redrawn 5th District covers Powhatan, Goochland and parts of Hanover in the NBC12 viewing area.
