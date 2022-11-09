First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Nicole formed early Monday and was upgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning. Remnants of Nicole likely brings heavy rain to Virginia Friday after making landfall in Florida early Thursday.

Heavy rain could cause some localized flooding in central VA, especially in poor drainage areas. Rain looks likely to move in Thursday Night and continue off and on into Friday night. :

Nicole is expected to make landfall tonight in Eastern Florida. Storm surge, heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected This evening into Tomorrow

Central Virginia needs rain and lots of it, so although we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day, the rain could end up being largely beneficial. 1″-3″+ rain total are possible with locally higher amounts possible. Heaviest rain is likely in Western VA with around 1″ in RVA.

The latest forecast path takes the center near or just west of central Virginia on Friday, which would put us on the right hand side of the storm, which is where there may be severe weather including an isolated tornado threat. With high temperatures in the low 70s Friday and high (for November Humidity), that is something to watch closely.

Severe storms possible, and we can't rule out tornadoes as the remnants of Nicole race up the mountains. (spc)

Make sure to not rake or blow leaves into ditches the next couple days. Keep them clear so the water can flow versus backing up and cause localized flooding.

Some GOOD NEWS for Saturday (Richmond Marathon Day).

Rain moves out during the predawn hours Saturday. Be ready for a cool, dry breeze to build Saturday after a warm and humid (for November) start to the day. Be careful of wet roads and puddles!

We’ll keep you updated with impacts to central VA Friday as we watch Nicole’s track!

