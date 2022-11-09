Everything you need to know for Richmond Marathon weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Saturday, runners will take over the streets of Richmond for the 8k, half marathon and marathon. At 10 a.m. that day, you can watch a Marathon Special on NBC12 and right here. (We’ll add the video player later this week.)

Watch live coverage of the races on NBC12 on Saturday, Nov. 12. (WWBT)

From the event list to street closures to the weather, we have everything you need to know right here.

Packet pick-up

The Walmart Health & Fitness Expo is once again at Richmond Raceway. Packet pickup is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

A photo ID is required to pick up your race packet. You may pick up a race packet for another pre-registered runner, provided you have a copy of their photo ID.

Race day line-up

7 a.m.: VCU Health Richmond 8k (8th & Broad St.)

7:30 a.m.: CarMax Richmond Half Marathon (7th & Broad St.)

7:45 a.m.: Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon (5th & Grace St.)

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.: CoStar Group Post Race Party on Brown’s Island

NBC12 Party Zones

Friends or family wanting to spectate along the course can join the NBC12 Party Zones at miles 7, 13 and 19 on the marathon course and mile 7 on the half marathon course.

Start (5th Street and Grace Street)

Starbucks River Road Shopping Center (Mile 7)

CVS on Forest Hill Avenue (Mile 12.9)

The Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Mile 20)

Post-Race Party (Mile 26.2)

Click/tap here for driving directions and for more details on the half marathon party zone.

The forecast

While it may be quite rainy for packet pick-up on Friday, the forecast for Saturday is looking good. Check out our First Alert Weather Day post for up-to-date information on when the rain will move out of the area.

You can also download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Street closures

There will be numerous and frequent lane closures along all of the courses starting Friday morning and continuing through Saturday evening.

This includes closures on: Broad Street, North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Monument Avenue, Grove Avenue, Maple Avenue, Cary Street Road, River Road, Scottview Drive, Forest Hill Avenue, Semmes Avenue, the Lee Bridge, Belvidere Street, West Main Street, Hermitage Road, Fauqier Avenue, Brook Road.

Runner stories

