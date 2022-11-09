Angel Tree
DC attorney general to make announcement about Commanders

FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. Part or all of the NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.” The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday. No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

