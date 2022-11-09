Angel Tree
Chesterfield police looking for man who allegedly robbed Wells Fargo bank

After receiving the money, the suspect fled and left in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no plates attached.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, police say the man entered the building, said he had a gun and demanded money from the bank employee.

After receiving the money, he fled the scene and drove off in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no plates attached, police say.

Officials described the man as a heavy-set older white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a brown/gray beard. He wore blue jeans, a brown shirt with a dark-colored jacket, a cowboy-type hat, glasses and a black face mask when the crime was committed.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

