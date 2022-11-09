Candidates locked in a tight race for Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch are in a tight race for the vacant Midlothian seat for the Board of Supervisors.

As of 9:45 p.m., only 33 votes separated the candidates. Click/tap here for up-to-date election results.

This race is a special election to fill the seat vacated by Leslie Haley, who stepped down earlier this year to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office. Tara Carroll was picked in late June to hold the seat on an interim basis.

