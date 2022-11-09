Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Candidates locked in a tight race for Chesterfield Board of Supervisors seat

Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch faced off for the Board of Supervisors...
Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch faced off for the Board of Supervisors seat representing the Midlothian District.(Candidate campaign photos)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Mark Miller and Republican Jennifer McNinch are in a tight race for the vacant Midlothian seat for the Board of Supervisors.

As of 9:45 p.m., only 33 votes separated the candidates. Click/tap here for up-to-date election results.

This race is a special election to fill the seat vacated by Leslie Haley, who stepped down earlier this year to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office. Tara Carroll was picked in late June to hold the seat on an interim basis.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The 2022 mid-term elections are right around the corner, and before you go to the polls, here...
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about this year’s election

Latest News

NBC12 will have four local updates on Tuesday evening that can be watched on your streaming...
Decision 2022: Live updates and results from Election Day
Congressman Bob Good won re-election for U.S. Congress in Virginia's 5th District.
Good wins re-election in the 5th District
U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin
McEachin wins again in the 4th District
Bond referendums approved on Tuesday will mean new construction for facilities in both Henrico...
Voters approve bond referendums in Chesterfield, Henrico