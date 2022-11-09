Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog

Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.
Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Watch live updates at 6 p.m.:

On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital and later died due to her injuries.

Friends and family say Brooks was on her usual early morning walk when the dog attacked and mauled her to the ground.

The dog was surrendered into Richmond Animal Care and Control custody directly after the attack and immediately euthanized.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant J. Flores at (804)-646-6670 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s your one-stop guide for the 2022 elections in Central Virginia.
Decision 2022: Updates and results from Election Day
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Nearly 4,000 bags will be assembled and distributed to Central Virginia families in need.
‘It’s meaningful for us’: CCHASM looking for volunteers to help with Thanksgiving meal program
After receiving the money, the suspect fled and left in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan with no...
Chesterfield police looking for man who allegedly robbed Wells Fargo bank
Jeremiah is now in remission and looking to take a trip to California.
4-year-old Chesterfield cancer survivor hopes to go on trip of a lifetime
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, isolated tornado threat Friday
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, isolated tornado threat Friday