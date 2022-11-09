88-year-old Richmond woman fatally mauled by dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An 88-year-old woman has died after getting attacked by a dog while walking in a Richmond neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Watch live updates at 6 p.m.:

On Nov. 9 around 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Alaska Drive on the report of a dog attack. When they arrived they found Evangeline Brooks, 88, of Richmond with life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital and later died due to her injuries.

Friends and family say Brooks was on her usual early morning walk when the dog attacked and mauled her to the ground.

The dog was surrendered into Richmond Animal Care and Control custody directly after the attack and immediately euthanized.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Sergeant J. Flores at (804)-646-6670 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

