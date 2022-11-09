4-year-old Chesterfield cancer survivor hopes to go on trip of a lifetime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Many of us would love to escape on a tropical getaway this time of year, but one Chesterfield family, in particular, deserves a vacation.

A non-profit all the way in California is trying to give them a trip of a lifetime after hearing about their 4-year-old son Jeremiah. He’s conquered a battle that no toddler should have to go through.

“The day that we got the diagnosis, we literally didn’t know if this was it,” Jeremiah’s mother, Alycia Caldwell, said. “That was the scariest thing for me as a mom, but I didn’t know how to explain that to my children if he didn’t come home.”

Everything changed for the Caldwell family about a year ago when their youngest child, Jeremiah, was diagnosed with cancer at just 3 years old. He immediately had his kidney removed, but the cancer had already spread.

“You’re constantly in a state of shock,” Caldwell said. “I think we’re going through the motions at this point if that makes sense.”

After 26 weeks of chemo, Jeremiah was still sick. Doctors had to remove part of his left lung on his fourth birthday.

“I think this diagnosis has definitely changed the way we think about life,” Caldwell said. “It’s been a year of hiding in the house and cleaning obsessively and checking temperatures and doing blood draws and chemotherapy and vomiting and crying.”

Thankfully, this past Monday, Jeremiah’s scans revealed he is officially cancer free!

This was great news, but his mother says it has been tough making up for the lost time.

“He wants to have that trip with his siblings to have something fun because even when he was in the hospital, unfortunately, it was no kids were allowed,” his mom said.

A non-profit in California called “Campaign One At A Time” was able to step in. Now, there is a fundraiser in place to get the family on a trip to Disneyland and the beach.

“They’re so supportive, and they’re like, ‘What can we do to help? How can we make this better?’” Caldwell said. “It’s been absolutely amazing, and it’s like a blessing.”

Nick Ordonez with Campaign One At A Time says these getaways are unforgettable for families who have been through the unthinkable.

“A trip to Disneyland for Jeremiah would mean the world to them, and we just want to give them that happy, positive experience,” he said.

If you want to help get little Jeremiah to California, click here for the fundraiser details.

