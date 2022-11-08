Angel Tree
Richmond runners surprise coach to thank him for his dedication

One Richmond running group is training without their coach this year due to a bicycle accident, still, they wanted to honor him in NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Runners from all over the country are getting some last-minute training for the Richmond Marathon on Saturday. One local group is training without their coach this year.

Still, they wanted to honor him in NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

They call themselves Chuck’s Champions after their coach Chuck Smith. A man who is very popular in the running community and an avid supporter of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

This time around, they’re raising money and awareness without Chuck’s watching eye due to a bicycle accident that created a medical condition making him unable to bike with the group.

Nonetheless, the group wanted to surprise him via FaceTime with NBC12′s Acts of Kindness for his dedication to the Richmond running community and pursuing a cure for leukemia and lymphoma.

Watch the big moment here:

