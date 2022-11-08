RACC: Puppy shot multiple times dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to find who’s responsible for shooting a puppy to death.

In a post on Facebook, RACC says on Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, they found a male tan and white pit mix suffering from four gunshot wounds.

He died before he was able to seek medical attention, according to RACC.

RACC says the puppy was wearing a green camo nylon collar when he was found.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

