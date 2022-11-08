Angel Tree
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is working to find who’s responsible for shooting a puppy to death.

In a post on Facebook, RACC says on Nov. 7, in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, they found a five-month-old male tan and white pit mix suffering from four gunshot wounds.

He died before he was able to seek medical attention, according to RACC.

RACC says the puppy was wearing a green camo nylon collar when he was found.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

