Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man has died following a pedestrian-involved car accident in Richmond.

Richmond police were called to the 400 block of North Robinson street due to reports of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived they found 75-year-old David Barnett lying between the intersection of North Robinson Street and Kensington Avenue.

Barnet was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene for questioning and during the investigation, the RPD crash team determined that Barnett was attempting to cross the intersection heading towards Stafford Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

