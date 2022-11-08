News to Know for Nov. 8: Midterm Elections; Powerball drawing delayed; Teacher workforce is smaller

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Midterm Elections are finally here, take a look at our top headlines before you head to the polls!

It’s Election Day!

Today is a huge day for Virginia voters and Americans across the country.

Midterm elections are today, and polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line by 7 p.m.

Early voting numbers show more people have already voted early in the Virginia midterms in 2022 than compared to 2018.

Many issues are fueling Americans to make their voices heard - from the economy and inflation to green energy, abortion rights with Roe v. Wade getting overturned, what kids are taught in school, and social and racial equity.

Before you head to the polls, make sure you double-check your precinct before you head out.

It’s also strongly recommended that you have your ID with you. Otherwise, you’ll have to sign a document verifying who you are.

Also, for the first time, Virginia now has same-day voter registration. You can vote immediately, but just know it will be a provisional ballot that will subsequently have to be approved in the upcoming days.

What are the Key Races in Virginia?

Control of Congress is at stake this election, and historically the party in power in the White House typically loses house seats halfway through a president’s term.

This is why there are three house races in Virginia we will be watching closely tonight.

In Virginia Beach’s District 2, you have incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria against Republican state senator Jen Kiggans.

Then we have District 7, and name a lot of people to know here in Central Virginia. Abigail Spanberger. District 7 used to be here in Central Virginia, but redistricting took it to Northern Virginia.

Spanberger is up against Republican Yesli Vega. She is a Prince William County supervisor. She’s hoping to become Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.

Finally, there’s District 10, which has changed slightly due to redistricting - making it mainly in Loudoun County.

You have incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton seeking her third term. She’s facing Republican Hung Cao - a retired navy captain in the U.S. Special Operations.

Drawing for Record $1.9B Powerball Jackpot Delayed

Last night’s drawing was delayed because of security protocols.

Lottery officials say Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can happen.

One of those lotteries needed extra time to meet those requirements.

The numbers are expected to be drawn at some point this morning, so make sure you hold on to that ticket!

Arrest Made in Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

Walmart shoppers left shaken after a man is shot and seriously hurt in the parking lot.

Police say 27-year-old Justin Gay shot another man Sunday night in what Chesterfield Police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

Officers say Gay drove from D.C. to sell drugs to the victim and others in the Walmart parking lot.

However, during the exchange, police say Gay shot the victim. That person is expected to be okay.

Gay is facing several charges including malicious wounding.

Virginia Report Shows Teacher Workforce is Smaller and Unhappier

A new report indicates Virginia’s teaching workforce is smaller, unhappier, and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report was done by Virginia’s nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency.

It says that in addition to previously reported declines in academic achievement, school staff is also experiencing more student behavioral problems and mental health issues than before the pandemic.

Lawmakers who received the report’s findings at a meeting in Richmond called them appalling and vowed to work toward solutions.

What’s the Election Day Forecast?

Today will be a mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler day. Highs will be near 60.

