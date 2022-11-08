League of Women Voters gives last minute reminders ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voting locations across the Commonwealth open bright and early at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and election experts urge you to make sure you know where you need to vote before heading in.

“Our most common question is what is my polling location,” Anna Mason with the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan group working to expand voting rights, said.

Mason said while some changes in the City of Richmond may or may not impact you, it’s always best to check online.

“For most people, it hasn’t changed,” Mason said. “If you voted before, it’s the same location that it’s been regardless. We always recommend checking.”

She said another reminder is for those who may be using a mail-in absentee ballot to ensure it’s signed.

“Do I need a witness signature if I’m doing a mail-in ballot? The answer this year is yes,” Mason said. “That requirement has been reinstated with COVID protocols. They had waived it but now just make sure the steps to mail in your ballot can seem a little tricky but just follow it, and if you get confused, you can call us, or you can call the registrar.”

If you are voting by mail-in ballot, you must make sure your ballot is postmarked by Nov. 7, or you can turn it into your precinct on Tuesday.

Speaking of signatures, while you do not need an I.D. to vote on Tuesday, it is strongly recommended you have one on hand.

Otherwise, you’ll have to sign a statement of proof that it is you.

“It’s just a lot easier if you do have an I.D, but you can vote, and you sign a statement that says you are who you say you are,” Mason said. “Totally fine, not a bad thing, but we highly recommend making you’re life easier.”

For the first time in Virginia, you can also register to vote on Election Day, but it is still recommended you look up your polling location to again make your life a little easier.

“It’s a little harder when you haven’t registered right,” Mason said. ”How do you know you’re going to the right one? You can call their registrar, and they can help you figure that out as well.”

Here is a list of registrar phone numbers you can call across central Virginia:

Chesterfield: 804-748-1471

Richmond: 804-646-5950

Hanover: 804-365-6080

Henrico: 804-501-4347

Hopewell: 804-541-2232

Petersburg:804-733-8071

