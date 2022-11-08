Angel Tree
First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday

Friday could bring much needed downpours
By Andrew Freiden, Nick Russo and Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early yesterday, and we expect it to eventually bring us rain in the Mid-Atlantic after a landfall in Florida by midweek.

It’s too early to lock into an impact forecast for Virginia, but we think heavy rain is likely and could cause some localized flooding. Rain could move in as early as Thursday night.

Here is the latest NHC track of Nicole as of Tuesday Morning:

Landfall as a hurricane in Florida
Landfall as a hurricane in Florida(nhc)

Nicole is set to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane tomorrow with 75mph winds as it approaches Florida’s east coast. Storm surge, heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected late tomorrow into Thursday.

Central Virginia NEEDS rain and lots of it, so although we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day, the rain could end up being largely beneficial. 2″-3″ rain total are possible with locally higher amounts.

Here’s the latest Euro model of rain from Nicole, which will get QUICKLY swept out to sea by a strong cold front/trough early Saturday.

This simulation was from 7pm last night, shows Nicole rain quickly swept north and out to sea.
This simulation was from 7pm last night, shows Nicole rain quickly swept north and out to sea.(weathermodels.com)

In the next few days you should make sure to not rake or blow leaves into ditches. Keep them clear so the water can flow versus backing up and cause localized flooding. The severe weather threat looks low, but it cannot be entirely ruled out just yet.

Some GOOD NEWS for Saturday (Richmond Marathon Day). Rain moves out during the predawn hours on Saturday. Exact timing is still in question with Nicole’s track but the rain chance after sunrise Saturday is dropping quickly. Be ready for a cool, dry breeze on Saturday that will bring dropping temperatures into the 50s for the afternoon.

Trending DRY but breezy
Trending DRY but breezy(NBC12)

We’ll keep you updated with impacts to central VA as we watch Nicole’s track!

