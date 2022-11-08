Event to offer free dental care to Petersburg residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental care including dental exams, extractions, and fillings.

The Virginia Dental Association Foundation (VDAF) and its Mission of Mercy (MOM) program will team up with volunteers and staff at the Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) to improve the oral health of 50 adults in the Petersburg area.

MOM is the VDAF’s mobile dental clinic program developed to improve oral health for hundreds of people, primarily focusing on uninsured adults. CVHS is a non-profit community health center focused on providing care to people with limited access to the health services they need.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. patients will receive dental care at Central Virginia Health Services located at 321C Poplar Drive.

Appointments are available but not required for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.