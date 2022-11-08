Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Event to offer free dental care to Petersburg residents

Petersburg “Mini-MOM” event will provide free dental care to approximately 50 adults.
Petersburg “Mini-MOM” event will provide free dental care to approximately 50 adults.(WDBJ7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg residents will have the opportunity to receive free dental care including dental exams, extractions, and fillings.

The Virginia Dental Association Foundation (VDAF) and its Mission of Mercy (MOM) program will team up with volunteers and staff at the Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) to improve the oral health of 50 adults in the Petersburg area.

MOM is the VDAF’s mobile dental clinic program developed to improve oral health for hundreds of people, primarily focusing on uninsured adults. CVHS is a non-profit community health center focused on providing care to people with limited access to the health services they need.

On Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. patients will receive dental care at Central Virginia Health Services located at 321C Poplar Drive.

Appointments are available but not required for more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Nicole brings heavy rain, isolated severe threat Friday
Nicole brings heavy rain, isolated severe threat Friday
Inflation’s impact on housing
Inflation and high interest rates add pressure to prospective homeowner budgets
Inflation and high interest rates drive up the cost of homes
During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed...
City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter