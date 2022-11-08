Angel Tree
Election Day Forecast: Sunny, Breezy and COOL

Heavy rain likely on Friday from Nicole’s remnants
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We hit a record high temperature yesterday. Our third straight 80+° Day. Much cooler today with heavy rain looming on Friday.

FIRST ALERT: A Lunar Eclipse early This morning! Best viewing time: 4:09 a.m.-6:42 a.m. The moon goes into the earth’s shadow

Tuesday: Election Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. NNE wind 10-15mph, Gusts to 20mph+ Highs near 60.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and warmer. Lows in upper 40s, highs near 70.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: A soaking and beneficial rain likely Friday as tropical moisture from subtropical storm Nicole moves toward Virginia. Could be heavy with 1-2″+. Local flooding possible in poor-drainage areas. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70°. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Pre-Dawn rain, then quickly changing to sun. Marathon Day in Richmond looking dry AFTER early AM showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 60s. Wind shifts from S to NNW during the day. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Much cooler with a winter-like feel next week!

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in upper 40s

