Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Decision 2022: Live updates and results from Election Day

NBC12 will have four local updates on Tuesday evening that can be watched on your streaming...
NBC12 will have four local updates on Tuesday evening that can be watched on your streaming devices or below in the story.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s your one-stop guide to check out election results throughout the evening on Tuesday.

LOCAL AND VIRGINIA COVERAGE

NBC12 will have four local updates - two in the 8 p.m. hour (8:25 and 8:55) and two in the 9 p.m. hour (9:25 and 9:55) - on TV, on your streaming devices and below:

From bond referendums to town councils to school boards, you can find all local results HERE.

You can track the House races with an interactive map HERE.

NATIONAL COVERAGE

Local News Live, Gray TV’s streaming news, will have coverage of local races around the country. You can watch that on your streaming devices and below:

For updates on the balance of power in Congress, you can find a map HERE with election results from around the country.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
Things appear to be going a bit smoother at the polls Tuesday night, but that was not the case...
Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know for this year's election
Decision 2022: Everything you need to know for this year's election
Voting locations across the Commonwealth open bright and early from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
League of Women Voters gives last minute reminders ahead of Election Day