Decision 2022: Live updates and results from Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s your one-stop guide to check out election results throughout the evening on Tuesday.

LOCAL AND VIRGINIA COVERAGE

NBC12 will have four local updates - two in the 8 p.m. hour (8:25 and 8:55) and two in the 9 p.m. hour (9:25 and 9:55) - on TV, on your streaming devices and below:

From bond referendums to town councils to school boards, you can find all local results HERE.

You can track the House races with an interactive map HERE.

NATIONAL COVERAGE

Local News Live, Gray TV’s streaming news, will have coverage of local races around the country. You can watch that on your streaming devices and below:

For updates on the balance of power in Congress, you can find a map HERE with election results from around the country.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.