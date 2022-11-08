Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter

During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed...
During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway.(WIS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are moving forward with plans to open cold weather shelters before winter arrives.

During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway.

The facility will be operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

The city is also planning to open three other emergency shelters that will have up to 90 beds.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies
Busch Gardens Christmas Town open Nov. 11 - Jan. 8
Busch Gardens Christmas Town open Nov. 11 - Jan. 8
"Ask" 5K Donut Run happening Nov. 19
"Ask" 5K Donut Run happening Nov. 19
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies
RACC: 5-month-old puppy shot multiple times dies