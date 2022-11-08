City of Richmond to open 60-bed cold weather shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City leaders are moving forward with plans to open cold weather shelters before winter arrives.

During Monday night’s special meeting, City Council passed an ordinance to open a 60-bed inclement weather shelter on Chamberlayne Parkway.

The facility will be operated by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

The city is also planning to open three other emergency shelters that will have up to 90 beds.

