Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

4th Annual Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival Returns to Richmond

This event exclusively features Virginia owned and operated Breweries, Wineries, and...
This event exclusively features Virginia owned and operated Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries.(River City Festivals)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City’s Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival is returning to Stony Point for a weekend of live music, food & beverages.

The Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival features unlimited sampling from 18 Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries in Virginia, many of which are typically only available at the winery or distillery. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase bottles to take home after attending sampling sessions.

“This Festival allows us to sample our newest products, which can only otherwise be found at the Distillery. We see this event as a great way to meet new customers and expand our brand presence here in Central Virginia.” says John Davenport, owner of Three Crosses Distilling in Powhatan.

Tickets are needed to participate and attendees must be 21 or older to participate, an ID will be required.

This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with...
‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Latest News

FILE - A Powerball lottery card rests on a table, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio....
Players angry after Powerball drawing delay
Pedestrian killed (MGN)
Pedestrian killed while crossing road in Richmond
NBC12 will have four local updates on Tuesday evening that can be watched on your streaming...
Decision 2022: Live updates and results from Election Day
Five-month-old puppy found shot and killed in Richmond
Five-month-old puppy found shot and killed in Richmond