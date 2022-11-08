4th Annual Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival Returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The River City’s Beer, Wine and Spirits Festival is returning to Stony Point for a weekend of live music, food & beverages.

The Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival features unlimited sampling from 18 Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries in Virginia, many of which are typically only available at the winery or distillery. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase bottles to take home after attending sampling sessions.

“This Festival allows us to sample our newest products, which can only otherwise be found at the Distillery. We see this event as a great way to meet new customers and expand our brand presence here in Central Virginia.” says John Davenport, owner of Three Crosses Distilling in Powhatan.

Tickets are needed to participate and attendees must be 21 or older to participate, an ID will be required.

This event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.