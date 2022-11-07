‘You can’t feel safe’: Man arrested after shooting in Walmart parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing Sunday night.

Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive.

Despite the heavy police presence Sunday night, the Walmart was never closed for business, and the following day, the typical crowds of customers and parked parking lots returned. Still, some shoppers say they will be watching their surroundings more closely.

“It’s scary, we really don’t want to hear that, but it looks like it’s happening,” a customer said.

After further investigation, police have arrested 27-year-old Justin O. Gay of Washington, D.C., on charges of malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and use of a firearm in the commission of a felon.

Police say Gay drove from the capital to meet the victim and others to distribute illegal drugs. Though the reason for the escalation is still unclear, Gay shot the victim during the transaction.

Officers could be seen collecting evidence from a dark gray sedan with its windows shot out at the crime scene. Many of the items inside the vehicle were laid out in the parking lot.

Police have arrested Justin O. Gay, 27, for malicious wounding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felon. (Chesterfield Police Department)

Even though police say this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the public, many shopping Monday say they are still a little on edge.

“It’s a terrible thing. You can’t feel safe,” customer Grayson Midkiff said. “I’m just coming in the daytime now.”

“It’s scary, you pray for the family, you pray for the people involved, but it’s always a sad day when people are getting hurt,” said Kevin Jefferson as he left the store.

But others like Lee Clemson say he isn’t surprised about the shooting because of the uptick in crime across central Virginia.

“I should be surprised about it, but as it stands today in America, I’m not,” Clemson said. “It’s something that happens almost every evening.”

Clemons says that people, even when shopping, need to keep their heads on a swivel.

“I’m going to tell everybody the same thing I tell my granddaughter every day. Pay attention to your surroundings, pay attention to who’s around you and what they’re doing. Pay attention.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

