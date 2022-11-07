‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story.

Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss.

Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie.

“He was a very rambunctious, very joyful kid. He loved to run around, play, jump off stuff—your normal two-year-old boy. Always had a smile on his face, just really love to live life,” Chris said.

On Oct. 15, police found Ollie alone at an Ashland motel. He was rushed to VCU Medical Center, where he died five days later.

Questions are still lingering around the circumstances, especially for family members.

“I got a phone call from Danielle, and wasn’t told the full truth.”

21-year-old Danielle Tulloss is Ollie’s mom.

She told Chris Ollie ran into a pole at the park, fracturing his skull. Chris says he got a phone call a few days later from the police.

He says Ollie suffered not only a skull fracture but six wrist fractures, a couple of broken ribs and spine fractures.

Police have yet to confirm this information to NBC12.

Chris says he had to make the call to take Ollie off life-support.

“It sucked. It’s my two-year-old nephew who I couldn’t protect, and I was the one who had to make the decision.”

Danielle Tulloss and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Raequan Gilliens, are both charged with felony child neglect and abuse.

“Danielle claims she still has nothing to do with it.”

Chris says he and the other family did not know Danielle’s boyfriend well, and the biological father was not in the picture.

Chris says Danielle only reached out when she needed money and lived from motel to motel.

As police continue investigating, Chris says they still don’t know what occurred in the motel or how Ollie was injured.

“We just want to get justice for Ollie. We’re not really worried about who’s responsible, just making sure he gets the voice that he didn’t have.”

Danielle Tulloss is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Hanover Juvenile and Domestic Court.

NBC12 reached out to police for an update on this case and is still waiting for a response.

