Wallops Island launch leaves behind unique sky in Va.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A rocket launch on Monday morning from Wallops Island left behind a unique sky in parts of Virginia.

The Richmond skyline after the morning rocket launch from Wallops Island
The Richmond skyline after the morning rocket launch from Wallops Island(Photo: Bill Draper)

The launch happened just before 5:30 a.m.

A view from the Northern Neck.
A view from the Northern Neck.(Photo: Marlene Cralle)

“The trail isn’t a straight line because the winds in the atmosphere are shifting with height, pushing the ‘cloud’ in different directions,” said NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden. “Thankfully the winds are light, meaning it stuck around long enough for many people to see it.”

Another early-morning view in Virginia after the rocket launch.
Another early-morning view in Virginia after the rocket launch.(Photo: David Hatcher)

NASA says the rocket launched was on a resupply mission and was delivering more than “8,000 pounds of science and research, crew supplies, and vehicle hardware to the orbital laboratory and its crew.”

