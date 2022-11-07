Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia has a ‘Victims of Communism Memorial Day’

Virginia’s state flag flies in Richmond.
Virginia’s state flag flies in Richmond.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Election Day is this week’s marquee event, but Virginia has another little-known day on its November calendar: the Victims of Communism Memorial Day, which the commonwealth has recognized since 2018 on Nov. 7.

“Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life and has given rise to such infamous totalitarian dictators as Joseph Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung, Ho Chi Minh, and Pol Pot,” declares the joint resolution creating the day, which was passed by both the House of Delegates and state Senate during the 2018 session.

Since then, other states have adopted nearly identical resolutions, following model language crafted by the conservative nonprofit American Legislative Exchange Council later in 2018.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Chesterfield Walmart
Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot
Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
Richmond Fire officials say no deaths or injuries were reported.
3 people displaced following Richmond house fire

Latest News

Police say the crash happened near the Powhite Parkway bridge Monday morning.
Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge
The Richmond skyline after the morning rocket launch from Wallops Island
Wallops Island launch leaves behind unique sky in Va.
Food Lion offers grocery discount for Veterans’ Day
Richmond Fire officials say no deaths or injuries were reported.
3 people displaced following Richmond house fire