Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.(Grandmother Karen Cheatham)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey.

Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September.

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the case has been charged with first-degree murder.

His court hearing is set for 11 a.m. Monday morning.

