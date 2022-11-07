Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
Nov. 7, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey.
Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September.
Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the case has been charged with first-degree murder.
His court hearing is set for 11 a.m. Monday morning.
