Richmond gas prices fall 2.4 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a few weeks of steady increases, gas prices in Richmond continue to fall. The latest gas prices have dropped by 2.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.46 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.21 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.95 per gallon, which is a 74.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

