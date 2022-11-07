Registrars prepare for voters ahead of Election Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Office of Elections, last-minute work is underway to prepare for those heading to the polls on Tuesday.

Poll books are checked and powered. Giant blue bags packed with election-day necessities are ready to be picked up by precinct leaders. Richmond has about 700 poll workers set to help.

“I’m excited to see what the turnout is going to be. I think that we will have a pretty robust turnout,” said Keith Balmer, Richmond Director of Elections.

Early voting numbers indicate strong interest in the midterms. In Richmond, that number stands at 15,584, compared to the 5,537 who voted early in 2018. But the rules were different then.

If you didn’t take advantage of early voting and plan to head to the polls Tuesday, voter registrars say first make sure you show up to the correct precinct. The City of Richmond now has 72 due to redistricting.

“So redistricting notices went out maybe about a month or so ago, so if you are unaware of what your changes are regarding your polling place location, you should absolutely contact, if you are in the city, contact us,” said Balmer.

Make sure you have your ID with you. Otherwise, you’ll have to sign a document to verify who you are. Polls across the state open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 7 p.m.

“If you are in line at 7 p.m., you still will be allowed to vote. So keep that in mind,” said Balmer.

If you aren’t registered to vote, no worries. Virginia now has same-day voter registration. But registrars say you need to show up to what would be your correct precinct.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.