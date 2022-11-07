Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Nov. 7: Man shot in Walmart parking lot; Greensville Schools closed; Beautiful, sunny day

Greensville County Public Schools will be closed Monday amid a surge of illnesses.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

Police Investigate Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot

In Chesterfield, police are investigating a shooting outside the Walmart at Chesterfield Crossing.

Police say this happened at the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7 last night.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Police are not releasing many details at this point in the investigation, but they do say they are not looking for any suspects.

Greensville Schools Will Be Closed Today

Greensville County Public Schools will be closed today amid a surge of illnesses.

The division says - a large number of staff members were out sick last week, so the buildings will get a deep clean before students return on Wednesday.

Students will learn from home today, and schools will be closed tomorrow for Election Day.

School Leaders to Discuss New Teacher Mentor Program

Today, Chesterfield school leaders will discuss a new program aimed at supporting new teachers and annual subs.

Divisions across Central Va., including Chesterfield, have been dealing with a large number of teacher vacancies.

According to agenda documents, this new program would have new teachers get paired up with a mentor.

This will help them get acquainted with their school’s expectations and procedures.

They will have monthly meetings and informal check-ins throughout the year.

The work session starts at 4 p.m.

City Council to Discuss Opening an Inclement Weather Shelter

Richmond City Council meeting.((Source: NBC12))

Richmond City Council will hold a special meeting tonight, working on plans to create as many as four new, cold-weather shelters for the upcoming winter.

City leaders are working to find funding and developers for the projects. Commonwealth Catholic Charities has had ongoing plans to open a new, 60-bed shelter off Chamberlayne Parkway.

However, construction plans were delayed over the summer. Also included in the discussion will be a new program to give Richmonders in low-income households assistance with their water bills.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. tonight at Richmond City Hall.

Vacuum Leaf Collection Begins

Heads up Henrico residents, annual leaf collection services begin today.

The county is offering residents both free and paid options. The free collection of bagged leaves will start in section ‘e’ today.

Crews will work week to week in five zones.

Just make sure your bags are at the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week.

How’s the Weather?

We will likely break a record-high temperature today before cooler, more seasonable weather arrives tomorrow.

Today will be mostly sunny with lows in the low 60s, and highs near the 80s.

