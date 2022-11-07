Monday Forecast: Record high likely with mostly sunny skies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We will likely break a record high temperature today before cooler, more seasonable weather arrives tomorrow. Tropical moisture likely arrives with a soaking rain Friday into Saturday.

Monday: Record warmth likely. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

FIRST ALERT: A Lunar Eclipse Tomorrow Morning.

FIRST ALERT:



On Tuesday morning, the setting full moon will go into the earths shadow.



The moon will probably turn a reddish orange color. For us, the earlier part of the eclipse will look better. Because during the latter portion the morning sunlight will get in the way. pic.twitter.com/tEHj9UJkM6 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) November 6, 2022

Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, high around 70.

First Alert: A soaking rain likely Friday into Saturday Morning, especially across southeastern Virginia as tropical moisture moves toward Virginia.

Friday: Rain likely. Could be heavy from a potential tropical system near Florida, then heading north. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70° (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, with the heaviest expected towards SE VA. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 60s. Wind shifts from S to NNW during the day(Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 50s.

