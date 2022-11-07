Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning.

Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused lane closures and residual delays.

