Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning.
Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it.
One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash caused lane closures and residual delays.
