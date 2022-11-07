Healthcare Pros
Man injured after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)-Police are investigating after shots were fired in a Walmart parking lot Sunday night.

Police were called to the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza just before 7 p.m.

An adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

The windows of a vehicle also appear to have been shot out.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are expected to be at the scene for the next couple of hours.

We’ll bring you the latest developments online and on-air as soon as they become available.

