First Alert Weather Day: Nicole brings heavy rain potential Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Newly formed Subtropical Storm Nicole formed overnight, and we expect it to eventually bring us rain in the Mid-Atlantic after a landfall in Florida by midweek.

Here’s the latest update from the NHC, which is now calling for a hurricane before Florida landfall on the east coast.

10am EST forecast from the NHC (NHC)

From the NHC: Some gradual strengthening is anticipated over the next few days, although Nicole’s sprawling nature does not favor fast intensification, at least not initially...Although Nicole is likely to maintain a large wind field, models suggest that it could make a transition to a tropical cyclone and develop a smaller inner-core wind field in about 2 to 3 days,

It’s too early to lock into an impact forecast for Virginia, but we think heavy rain is possible and could cause some localized flooding. Peak rain chance looks to be late Friday through Midday Saturday. We might shift our First Alert Weather Day to Saturday.

It's too early to lock in the forecast, but we're watching for 1-3" Friday and Saturday (WPC)

Central Virginia NEEDS rain and lots of it, so although we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day, the rain could end of being largely beneficial. With Saturday being Richmond Marathon Day, we want you to be ready.

But in the next few days you should make not to rake or blow leaves into ditches. Keep them clear so the water can flow versus backing up and causing mini floods.

