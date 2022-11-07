Healthcare Pros
3 people displaced following Richmond house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire.

Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes.

No injuries or deaths were reported three people have been displaced as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

