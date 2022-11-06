Healthcare Pros
Sunday Forecast: A Few early showers, then another potentially record warm day!

Today and Tomorrow both race to 80°. Then Sharply cooler for election day
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We officially hit 80 degrees yesterday, and we’re likely to come close again today and Tomorrow as unseasonable warmth continues for a couple more days.

Today: A few early morning showers, then Mostly to partly cloudy and warm for November. Lows in the low 60s, high around 80 (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Near record warmth. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Rain likely. Could be heavy from a landfalling tropical or subtropical system in Florida, then heading north. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

