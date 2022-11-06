Police investigating death in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s southside.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday evening.

An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was found; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.