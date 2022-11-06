Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire.

Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes.

No injuries or deaths were reported but two or three people have been displaced as a result of this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

