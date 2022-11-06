Chesterfield County Public Libraries host free toy shop events for the holidays
Shop free toys to gift to the children in your life
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries are giving back in a unique way.
Donations of new and gently used toys will be given away to the public for the 2022 holiday season.
Four free toy shop events will happen at Chesterfield County Public Libraries in November.
These events are open to the public and toys are free of charge.
Take a look at the list below for events happening near you.
Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library 4501 River Rd., South Chesterfield
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Bon Air Library 9103 Rattlesnake Rd., North Chesterfield
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Clover Hill Library 6701 Deer Run Dr., Midlothian
Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Meadowdale Library 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield
