Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Chesterfield County Public Libraries host free toy shop events for the holidays

Shop free toys to gift to the children in your life
All items are cleaned and in good working condition with no missing or broken parts.
All items are cleaned and in good working condition with no missing or broken parts.(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries are giving back in a unique way.

Donations of new and gently used toys will be given away to the public for the 2022 holiday season.

Four free toy shop events will happen at Chesterfield County Public Libraries in November.

These events are open to the public and toys are free of charge.

Take a look at the list below for events happening near you.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says Powerball players in the Commonwealth won more than $2.1 million in the...
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $1 million
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Police say the driver left the roadway into the median and flipped multiple times at 4:23 p.m.
Man dies in crash on Staples Mill Road
Zykai was dropped off at a stop nearly a mile away from home.
Chesterfield mom concerned after 5-year-old was left at wrong bus stop

Latest News

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
Police investigating death in Richmond’s southside
Virginians flock to buy powerball tickets
Virginians take their chance at Powerball