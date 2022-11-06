Angel Tree
26-year-old man dead in shooting in Richmond’s southside

Ken’Twon Johnson
Ken’Twon Johnson(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s southside.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was found; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 14, police identified the man who died as 26-year-old Ken’Twon Johnson.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

His family is asking for the public’s assistance in finding those responsible for this murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

