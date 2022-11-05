Healthcare Pros
Saturday Forecast: Very warm start to the weekend!

Near record warmth this weekend and Monday
By Megan Wise
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A stretch of very warm temperatures-for-November this weekend through Monday of next week!

Saturday: Patchy areas of morning fog. Partly to mostly sunny and warm for November. Breezy at times. High in the upper 70s.

First Alert: Daylight Saving Time ENDS 2:00 am Sunday. Clocks FALL BACK an hour! Sunrise Sunday at 6:39 am, sunset at 5:06 pm.

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm for November. Isolated shower possible, mainly for our far western and northwestern counties. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80. Record: 79° set back in 1978.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of scattered showers. Could be heavier rain late in the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Forecast: Big warm up into the weekend!