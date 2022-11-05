Chesterfield mom concerned after 5-year-old was left at wrong bus stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother said she had the scare of her life on Tuesday after she sent her kindergarten student to school on the bus, but when she went to pick him up, the bus driver didn’t know where he was.

Darnesha Henderson just moved to Chesterfield County last week and for the first time on Tuesday, she put her 5-year-old son on the bus to his new school.

That afternoon she said as students were getting off the bus she noticed her son had still not gotten off and grew nervous.

She said before the driver closed his doors she asked where her son Zykai Henderson was.

Henderson said the driver looked back and didn’t see anyone on the bus so he called dispatch.

“They said ‘maam there’s nothing we can do for you, you have to go to the school,’” Henderson said. “So I said okay? Like what kind of response is that?”

Now knowing where her son could be, Henderson raced over to Hopkins Road Elementary School and asked staff if they knew where her son was.

Staff told her they were confused because they knew her son made it to the bus.

“So one of the parents that live in my development actually drove to the school and she came to me and said my son thinks he knows where your son is at,” Henderson said.

It turns out that instead of coming home, Zykai got off at a stop nearly a mile away from where his mom was.

“I was crying and I thought I was going to get kidnapped,” Zykai said.

Thankfully the staff at the apartment’s management office watched over Zykai until his mom showed up.

“I open the door and my son is sitting on the couch safe and sound with the leasing department complex that the bus driver dropped my five-year-old off at without an adult,” Henderson said.

Henderson said the driver that afternoon was a substitute bus driver, but she feels all drivers should look for kids to be with their parents before driving off.

“That’s my baby and I have every right to feel the way I feel because it was wrong. You know there is nothing to justify what the bus driver did to make it right, you didn’t do anything right,” Henderson said.

In a statement on the incident a spokesperson for Chesterfield County Public Schools said:

“Providing a safe transportation system is a top priority of our school division. The school division has been and remains in direct contact with the family regarding concerns that have been raised.”

