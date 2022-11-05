Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free.

Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period.

Henrico will also offer vacuum leaf collection services for a fee of $30. Vacuum leaf collection will happen in two sessions. The first session will take place Monday, Nov 7 through Friday, Dec. 2, and the second session will take place Monday, Feb. 27 to Friday, March 31. All vacuum leaf collection orders received by Friday, Dec. 2 will be collected by the end of the year. Residents can order the vacuum service online or by calling (804) 727-8779.

Residents are encouraged to leave their bagged or loose leaves at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their collection week. Crews cannot access private property so leaves should be left accessible from the street.

In order to prevent potential traffic hazards, blocked drainage or potential stormwater pollution residents are asked to avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches.

Bags should not contain trash, sticks or debris and there is no limit on the number of bags a resident can place out for pickup.

Bagged leaves will be accepted for free at Henrico’s public use areas located at 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane from Monday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 11. Public use areas are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for certain holidays.

Residents living outside these areas can order a free pickup of bagged leaves by calling (804) 727-8779.

